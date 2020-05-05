GUNNAR OPTIKS SUPPORTS VETERAN NONPROFIT OSD WITH PHILANTHROPIC MATCH INITIATIVE

FOR A $5 DONATION, CUSTOMERS RECEIVE LIMITED-EDITION PATRIOTIC CASE WITH PURCHASE OF PENDLETON BLUE LIGHT GLASSES DURING NATIONAL MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH IN MAY

CARLSBAD, Calif. (May 5, 2020) – GUNNAR Optiks, the leader and pioneer of performance enhancing, blue light blocking glasses, joined forces with OSD (Outperform, Serve & Develop) to give back to veterans through a match donation initiative surrounding the launch of its newest frames, “Pendleton.” In support of U.S. Veterans during National Military Appreciation Month, GUNNAR released a limited-edition patriotic glasses case, which customers will receive if they donate an extra $5 with their purchase of Pendleton. GUNNAR will match each donation and give OSD 100% of the proceeds to support their award-winning veteran programs which emphasize social connectivity, professional development and community service. OSD’s Veteran Support Ecosystem™ has positively impacted over one million veterans and active military, along with their families since 2010.

“We’re humbled to have the opportunity to support OSD in their efforts to help service members and veterans as they transition from active duty to civilian life,” said GUNNAR Optiks, Director of Marketing – Gaming, Georgina Petrie. “The design of Pendleton was inspired by our military, so it’s only fitting that we partner with a charity like OSD, who’s focus on gaming is a core vehicle in their outreach that aligns with our position as No. 1 in gaming glasses.”

Pendleton features a stylish military inspired design, high-quality stainless-steel frame and is available in Slate and Moss colorways. Equipped with GUNNAR’s patented lens technology, Pendleton enhances focus, prevents dry eyes and the “Amber” lens blocks 65% of blue light emitted from digital devices. The glasses retail for $79.99 and are available in prescription.

The Pendleton glasses and limited-edition patriotic glasses case bundle is available exclusively at GUNNAR.com. This initiative will run from May 5th through May 31st or while supplies last.

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with GUNNAR in support of our military and veterans,” said Glenn D. Banton, Sr., CEO of OSD. “They have been supportive of OSD’s mission since we began in 2010 and the launch of the Pendleton glasses are an amazing way to honor our troops and continue supporting the military community through positive and impactful programs.”

In addition to this philanthropic initiative, during the month of May, individuals can nominate a military veteran for a chance to win a pair of Pendleton glasses plus the patriotic case each week. For more information, follow GUNNAR on social media at @GUNNARoptiks. For more information on GUNNAR’s line of gaming and computer glasses visit GUNNAR.com, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. For more information about OSD, visit weareosd.org.

About GUNNAR Optiks

Established in 2006, GUNNAR Optiks®, LLC is the preeminent force in performance enhancing, blue light blocking glasses, is the #1 choice in gaming. Leading the way with cutting-edge technology and design innovation, GUNNAR was the first to offer patented technology (#9417460) for lenses that reduce digital eye strain and fatigue issues associated with the use of digital screens. GUNNAR’s lenses are clinically proven, doctor recommended and specifically designed to block blue light, improve focus and reduce dry eyes. As category pioneer, GUNNAR has established itself as expert in gaming eyewear and continues to expand its portfolio providing a wide selection of styles, protective lens types and focus options for all eyes. Eyewear options include Gaming, Computer, Rx, Readers, Sun, in addition to a new line of glasses specifically designed for kids with developing eyes.

About OSD (Outperform, Serve, Develop)OSD is a non-profit Veteran Support Ecosystem™ enhancing lives through community engagement. Since 2010, OSD has enabled over 1,000,000 veterans, active-military and their family members to thrive through award-winning programs emphasizing Social Connectivity, Professional Development and Community Service. OSD is a 501(c)(3) EIN 27-3842517 Learn more at: WeAreOSD.org