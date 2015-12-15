Gravity Globally Launches New RPG ‘Ragnarok: Labyrinth’ on March 23

– Ragnarok: Labyrinth is targeted at global users with game elements unlike existing Ragnarok IP-based games.





– The game will support users worldwide with 11 different language options.

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalGameLauch—Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) launched the new role-playing game Ragnarok: Labyrinth globally on March 23; excluding Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, China, and Japan.

Ragnarok: Labyrinth is a role playing game developed using Gravity’s Ragnarok IP featuring memorable stages and monsters from the Ragnarok world. In addition, Ragnarok: Labyrinth will also include unique new maze dungeons.

Gravity plans to target users with gameplay elements that is unique to Ragnarok: Labyrinth from the existing Ragnarok IP-based games. ‘Sharevice’, a unique feature to Ragnarok: Labyrinth will enable users to grow characters by sharing them with other users.

“We developed this game to be different from other games using the Ragnarok IP. To ensure a user-friendly experience, Ragnarok: Labyrinth was developed with simple character growth in mind. In addition, a variety of content such as Labyrinth and PVP, were introduced to ensure an interactive and enjoyable game experience,” said John Lee, Project manager of the title.

Following the game’s release in five Southeast Asian countries in October 2020, Ragnarok: Labyrinth has been ranked the third most popular game and the seventh bestselling game in Google Play Store in Thailand.

To improve user accessibility, Ragnarok: Labyrinth was released with 11 language options: Korean, English, Chinese (traditional, simplified), Tagalog, Thai, Indonesian, Malaysian, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. Ragnarok: Labyrinth can be downloaded from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Ragnarok IP is considered Gravity’s flagship IP and as of December 2020 it recorded 100 million global cumulative downloads from just two games: Ragnarok Online, a PC game, and Ragnarok M, a mobile MMORPG.

About Gravity

Established in April 2000, during the early stages of the Korean online gaming industry, Gravity has been leading the golden age of online and mobile games. Gravity is the only game company in Korea that is directly listed on the NASDAQ.

Gravity has been servicing games of various genres in Korea and abroad on the basis of the Ragnarok IPs, such as Ragnarok Online, a PC MMORPG with the largest user base in the world, Ragnarok M: Abyss Awakening and Assault! Ragnarok, which are mobile MMORPGs, and Ragnarok Tactics, a mobile Strategy RPG. Having recently released Ragnarok Origin, a mobile MMORPG, in the Korean market, Gravity is on the fast track by climbing to a high sales ranking in the top two game markets.

Based on its powerful global network established through the success of Ragnarok Online, Gravity is also promoting the global publishing business to develop and distribute a range of platform and genre games as well as games using Ragnarok IPs.

