Give Kids the Best Start Possible with New HOMER Learn & Grow Personalized Early Learning Program

HOMER expands beyond proven learn-to-read app with comprehensive essential early learning program for children aged 2-8

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, HOMER, the essential early learning program for young children, introduced its completely reimagined comprehensive learning platform, HOMER Learn & Grow. Building on the success of HOMER Reading, the only app proven to increase early reading scores by 74% with just 15 minutes per day, HOMER Learn & Grow takes kids on a personalized learning journey that grows with them as they boost their confidence across vital subject areas including reading, math, social-emotional, creativity and thinking skills.





“This has been an extremely challenging year for parents as they were thrust into the role of teaching and grappling with how to ensure their kids aren’t missing out on critical developmental skills. Nearly 60% of parents polled said they were equally terrified and motivated to know that the early years matter most, admitting it’s also hard to discern what’s effective in a sea of mostly edu-tainment options,” said Stephanie Dua, co-founder and president of HOMER. “HOMER aims to alleviate some of this stress by supporting families with a comprehensive expert-designed program focused on both essential school and life skills.”

HOMER’s essential early learning program offers families a unique combination of school-grade efficacy and entertainment-like engagement to give kids the best start to their learning journey.

Key features include:

Comprehensive Early Learning Program: Playful learning activities across subject areas including reading, math, social-emotional learning, creativity and thinking skills.

Playful learning activities across subject areas including reading, math, social-emotional learning, creativity and thinking skills. Personalized Learning Journey: Interactive lessons, stories and activities are personalized by age, stage and interests, growing with your child and building confidence through new skills kids are proud of and parents can see. HOMER Learn & Grow also features hundreds of stories and characters your child will love from classics like Little Red Riding Hood to favorites like Thomas the Train™.

Interactive lessons, stories and activities are personalized by age, stage and interests, growing with your child and building confidence through new skills kids are proud of and parents can see. HOMER Learn & Grow also features hundreds of stories and characters your child will love from classics like Little Red Riding Hood to favorites like Thomas the Train™. Proven Effectiveness: Expert-designed, kid-tested and parent-approved, HOMER’s reading pathway is proven to increase early reading score by 74% with just 15 minutes a day.

Expert-designed, kid-tested and parent-approved, HOMER’s reading pathway is proven to increase early reading score by 74% with just 15 minutes a day. Flexible + Fun: HOMER’s kid-friendly navigation is perfect for independent play, giving parents precious moments to themselves while trusting their children are both learning and having fun. Because it works both online and offline, HOMER Learn & Grow easily fits into any and every daily routine.

HOMER’s kid-friendly navigation is perfect for independent play, giving parents precious moments to themselves while trusting their children are both learning and having fun. Because it works both online and offline, HOMER Learn & Grow easily fits into any and every daily routine. Beyond the App: HOMER offers families multiple ways to bring learning into everyday life including live virtual small-group classes built in partnership with Gymboree Play & Music as well as tips for parents, printables and hands-on activities in the regularly updated HOMER Activity Center, HOMER blog and ongoing Ask the Expert series on Facebook Live.

HOMER Learn & Grow replaces the popular HOMER Reading and HOMER Stories apps with a completely redesigned learning program with expanded curriculum and new content. Existing HOMER members will benefit from new kid-friendly navigation for independent play and will be able to pick up on a child’s reading pathway right where they left off.

The HOMER Method

HOMER Learn & Grow is powered by the HOMER Method, an expert-designed proprietary framework that is research-backed, kid-tested and gives your child the best start to their learning journey by helping them build critical skills for both school and life.

HOMER is the only solution in the industry that delivers learning across digital, physical, and live/in-person experiences enabling children to choose the way they would like to learn. The new HOMER Learn & Grow app represents the first digital pillar of HOMER’s comprehensive early learning program which aims to support learning through whatever medium makes the most sense. In the coming months, HOMER will, along with its partners, introduce additional programs to support physical hands-on play and live learning experiences (both virtual and in-person).

Availability & Pricing

HOMER Learn & Grow is available now in the Apple App Store and is coming soon to the Google Play Store. Memberships are designed for the full family with the ability to customize up to four profiles. Families can trial the app for free for the first 30 days before extending to a monthly membership of $9.99 or an annual membership for $59.99. Sign up at https://learnwithhomer.com/

ABOUT BEGiN

BEGiN is the award-winning educational technology company that creates learning products that are as effective as they are fun— cultivating critical skills and bringing high quality educational content to kids everywhere. BEGiN’s investors and partners include some of the most recognized and well-loved children’s brands including Sesame Workshop, LEGO Ventures, Gymboree Play & Music and Fisher-Price. BEGiN was co-founded by Neal Shenoy, Stephanie Dua and Noelle Millholt.

HOMER is the essential early learning program for young children. HOMER gives kids the best start to their learning journey by building confidence and developing skills that prepare them for school and life. The HOMER Method— our proprietary learning framework— delivers academic skills like literacy and math, in addition to personal skills like problem solving and social emotional awareness through content that is personalized to their interest, age, and learning level, during the critical time in early childhood development when kids’ brains are most hungry to learn.

To learn more visit, www.learnwithhomer.com

