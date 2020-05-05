G5 Entertainment: Interim Report January – March 2020

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–“It has been a unique and challenging quarter for companies around the world with the COVID-19 virus pandemic. We are fortunate to be able to say G5 continued to deliver on its strategy during the first three months of the year, delivering sustainable and profitable growth through our active management and our diversified game portfolio,” said Vlad Suglobov, CEO of G5 Entertainment. “During March we saw a strong increase in overall downloads for our portfolio. We believe this is connected to the introduction of the lockdown policies in numerous countries around the world where our games are available. The increase is quite substantial: we saw a jump of more than 50 percent in one week sequentially at its peak, and so far, the boost looks sustainable and bodes well for the second quarter.”

Revenue for the period was SEK 312.0 M (306.1), an increase of 2 per cent compared to 2019.

EBIT for the period was SEK 38.8 M (39.9), a decrease of 3% compared to the same period in 2019. EBIT was positively impacted with SEK 10.0 M (0.5) due to re-evaluation of operational assets and liabilities in connection with the strengthening of USD.

Net result for the period was SEK 33.5 M (35.9).

Earnings per share for the period, before dilution, was SEK 3.72 (3.99).

Cash flow amounted to SEK 30.1 M (-0.5).

For the free-to-play games the average Monthly Active Users (MAU) was 6.3 million, a decrease of 8 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. Average Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) was 213.3 thousand, a decrease of 14 per cent and average Daily Active Users (DAU) was 1.7 million, a decrease of 8 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. Average Monthly Average Gross Revenue Per Paying User (MAGRPPU) was USD 50.7, an increase of 14 percent compared to the same period last year.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company’s portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome®, Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Jewels of Rome®, Homicide Squad®, The Secret Society® and Pirates & Pearls ™.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. G5 Entertainment has been ranked in Deloitte’s Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 6 years in a row.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at http://www.g5e.com/corporate

