FogHorn Hosts Webinar “Reopening During the Pandemic: Operationalizing Health and Safety”

Learn How Edge AI and Streaming Analytics Help Ensure a Healthy Workplace Amid COVID-19 and Beyond

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FogHorn, a leading developer of Edge AI software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced its webinar, Reopening During the Pandemic: Operationalizing Health & Safety, on July 29, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. PDT. FogHorn CTO and co-founder Sastry Malladi will be joined by Verdantix Senior Analyst Yaowen Ma to discuss the opportunities, strategies and technology organizations can use to help ensure workplace health and safety, as organizations adopt new requirements and regulations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With businesses paying almost $1 billion per week in direct worker’s compensation costs, in addition to indirect costs such as lost productivity, implementation of corrective measures or training replacement employees, the importance of monitoring workplace health and safety goes beyond the immediacy of COVID-19. The full scope of use cases to be discussed include monitoring of elevated temperature detection, cough detection, hand washing monitoring, social distancing monitoring and mask detection; monitoring of PPE, such as hard hats, footwear, eyewear, vests and boots; as well as hazard detection monitoring to protect workers from cranes and falling debris, leak detections and spill hazards.

This webinar will walk participants through:

How they should prepare workplaces, institutions and organizations for re-opening

What best practice strategies and planning will support returning to work

What role software, sensors and cameras can play

How automated vision-based systems can help reassure staff and customers

About FogHorn

FogHorn is a leading developer of edge AI software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn’s software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn’s technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as smart grid, smart city, smart building and connected vehicle applications.

