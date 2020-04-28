Eyelit’s Integrated Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Deployed by a Global 100 Company

Eyelit Equipment Connect™ software used for factory automation, supporting IoT and Industry 4.0 initiatives

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eyelit Inc. is a manufacturing software provider for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations. Eyelit Inc. announced today that a Global 100 leader has successfully deployed Eyelit MES™ and factory automation software at a Research and Development facility to improve product development and speed up time to market.

This renowned company known for technological innovation completed the first phase of their deployment, automating several process and measurement tools with the Eyelit MES™ track and trace application available through Eyelit’s Equipment Connect™ module. The implementation also schedules and tracks preventive maintenance tasks using Eyelit’s Asset Management™ module. A second phase is underway to automate and qualify additional tools in conjunction with the Eyelit Recipe Management™ module.

The system utilizes SECS/GEM standards for direct tool communications and to collect data. In addition, file-based capture of data from tools that are not SECS/GEM capable is handled through Eyelit Automated Data Services™. SECS/GEM is the semiconductor industry’s equipment interface protocol for equipment-to-host data communications.

“Eyelit’s Equipment Connect™ enables direct device connectivity supporting Smart Factory automation without the need for expensive third-party software. This helps shorten the time to qualify new equipment and new products, enabling our customers to reduce cycles of learning and bring new technologies to market faster. With the COVID-19 virus, we project an increase in factory automation projects as companies look to find ways to continue and improve operations,” stated Dan Estrada, Eyelit’s Vice-President of Sales and Marketing. “We want to assure our customers and partners that despite the COVID-19 virus, Eyelit is well positioned in the market and not planning any staffing cuts or salary reductions. Eyelit is grateful to be able to continually expand our business in this challenging environment.”

