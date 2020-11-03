Exosite Recognized in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms for Second Consecutive Year

Company received stronger positioning for completeness of vision and ability to execute this year

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GartnerMQ—Exosite, LLC, a leading provider in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, today announced that it was included in the Gartner October 2020 Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms for the second consecutive year. As one of 18 vendors to meet Gartner’s inclusion criteria for the report, Exosite improved its position this year for both its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Exosite was also reviewed by customers on Gartner Peer Insights, a ratings platform for technology end-users to share their experiences. Eleven out of fifteen reviewers gave Exosite a five-star rating based on their experience with Exosite’s software and support team. “The overall experience has been excellent,” said a senior business development manager in the manufacturing industry in March 2020. “Their cost of entry into IoT applications is far better than others we have seen. Their ability to onboard customers and applications is a true differentiator in the market and allows us to partner in multiple ways to service IoT expansion.” In April 2020, a CEO in the manufacturing industry called Exosite a great company to work with, saying, “Since we started working with them, Exosite has had excellent responsiveness to any issues or business needs and a high degree of availability.”

This news comes on the heels of the company’s recent announcement regarding a new licensing agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. and its strongest year of new customer adoption, in which Exosite saw a 10x increase in the number of customers leveraging its ExoSense® condition monitoring application and a more than 50-percent increase in annual software revenue.

“We are proud to receive this continued recognition from Gartner and believe our improved positioning validates the combined value of our Murano® platform, ExoSense IIoT application, and Exchange marketplace,” said Steve VanderSanden, COO, Exosite. “But we are even more proud of the success stories we have helped our customers achieve. Because our technology is highly configurable, offers affordable start-up costs, and is backed by our dedicated support team, customers are able to achieve rapid time-to-value through a collaborative process that empowers them to find success.”

A proven leader in IoT, Exosite enables the world’s leading manufacturers to quickly build and deploy connected products leveraging no-coding IIoT solutions like ExoSense, a condition monitoring application that provides operational insight into industrial assets and systems. These solutions are powered by Murano, Exosite’s IoT software platform, and available through the Exchange IoT marketplace, where customers can find off-the-shelf IoT elements and vertically integrated bundles to accelerate their connected-product development. Exchange also empowers Exosite’s partners by providing a repository where they can offer Exosite’s customers pre-integrated sensors, gateways, machine learning algorithms, and other value-added services.

The October 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms report was written by Eric Goodness | Alfonso Velosa | Ted Friedman | Emil Berthelsen | Scot Kim | Peter Havart-Simkin | Katell Thielemann.

