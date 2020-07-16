Everspin to Host Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on August 6

8 mins ago

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Kevin Conley, President and CEO, and Daniel Berenbaum, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call using the following information:

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Conference Call Number: 1-844-889-7788

International Call Number: +1-661-378-9932

Pass code: 3958179

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call through August 13, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 3958179. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt. Additionally, the call will be available as a live and archived webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.everspin.com.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Contacts

Everspin Investor Relations Contact:
Leanne K. Sievers, President

Shelton Group Investor Relations

T: 949-224-3874

E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

