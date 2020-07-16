Esri Named a Leader in Climate Risk Analytics Report by Independent Research Firm

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in GIS, location intelligence, and mapping technology, today announced that the independent research firm Forrester recognized the company in The Forrester New Wave™: Climate Risk Analytics, Q3 2020 Evaluation.

The Forrester report notes that Esri “leads the pack with robust data, analytics, and visualization capabilities,” and “applies spatial data visualization and advanced data and processing technologies to physical climate risk analysis.” The report continues, “Esri provides a large ecosystem of strategic partners, deep bench of client services and R&D staff, and a proven track record in GIS, which support practical outcomes for clients.”

“We think Forrester’s recognition demonstrates that Esri is continuing a dedication to environmental issues that have always been important to us,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. “With the effects of climate change accelerating and intensifying, it is more important than ever to have a geospatial understanding of the events and their causes. It is part of our mission to contribute to a more comprehensive ability to meet these climate-related challenges.”

In the report, authored by Renee Murphy and Salvatore Schiano, Esri received the highest score in the “Current Offering” category, which evaluates the eight most significant providers in that category. Esri also received a differentiated rating, the highest score possible, in the “Visualization” criterion.

“Right now, the threats posed by climate change are becoming more apparent around the world,” said Dawn Wright, Esri chief scientist. “While we continue to try and slow the resulting damage, we must also use our most advanced technologies to try and understand the specific risks associated with different locations in order to help vulnerable communities adapt. We are happy to be a part of global efforts to mitigate climate risks.”

To learn more about Esri’s ranking in The Forrester New Wave™: Climate Risk Analytics, Q3 2020 Evaluation, visit go.esri.com/ClimateRiskAnalytics.

