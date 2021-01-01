Esri Joins ERES and K&A to Create Geospatial Real Estate Solution

Collaboration Will Enable Investors and Regulators to Analyze and Map Market Developments

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced that the Emirates Real Estate Solutions (ERES) land development and land market services and Khatib & Alami (K&A) will use Esri’s ArcGIS system to geoenable ERES solutions and service offerings to the international land development and real estate market.

By incorporating Esri’s capabilities for field collection, spatial analytics, and mapping into the ERES infrastructure and solutions, ERES can now provide real-time data like valuable locations, sales assessments, and rent indexes. This allows investors and regulators to establish equitable valuation and property taxation through embedded dashboards and maps that provide an instant view of the real estate development market from any device, anywhere, and anytime.

In the early 2000s, the government of Dubai initiated a financial transition to become service and tourism oriented, allowing foreign investors to buy freehold properties, helping the city become a center for investment. To encourage and support this, ERES developed a suite of solutions and in the process gained expertise in providing technology and services to ensure secure and efficient real estate investments.

“ERES is pleased to have inked this agreement with Esri and K&A, both of whom are prime leaders in cadastre solutions and the land survey domain,” said Khalifa Al Suwaidi, ERES CEO and board member. “ERES’ vision [for] unique and present intellectual property products and experiences [is] to . . . grow and bring all solutions to the bigger market . . . of real estate.”

An urban and regional planning, architectural, and engineering consulting company, as well as an Esri platinum partner, K&A brings decades of successful deployment throughout the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The firm is also specifically qualified to help governments and other real estate entities deploy the ERES platform and build local capacity to maintain, operate, and expand its solutions over time.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Esri and ERES in this vital initiative, which provides stakeholders in the UAE’s real estate industry with innovative IT solutions, adding more efficiency and transparency to the marketplace,” said Faisal Alami, K&A executive vice president. “Our vast experience as a leading geospatial systems integrator will help us bring new levels of visibility and understanding for real estate investors, which will support their decision-making and ultimately drive confidence and growth in the sector.”

“Digital transformation is happening around the world at unprecedented rates, and geospatial data is now foundational for most businesses and governments,” said Sohail Elabd, director of Esri Middle East and Africa. “The ERES geospatial platform is a unique project that brings geospatial technology to real estate on a tremendous scale for the first time in the Middle East and Africa.”

This collaboration around a geographic information system (GIS)-based real estate solution will provide governments, investors, developers, real estate agents, and property owners with a unique and highly adaptable software infrastructure, which can help drive and sustain economies centered around the land market.

To learn more about the new ERES platform, visit eres.ae.

About K&A

Khatib & Alami (K&A) is an international multidisciplinary consultancy composed of architects, engineers, planners, technologists and other project specialists. With 6,000 people in more than 30 locations, K&A has vast experience working at the forefront of fast changing urban environments, with a deep understanding of delivering complex major projects within agreed time frames and budgets.

Since launching its Geospatial Systems Integration division in 1988, K&A has become among the leaders in its field, with a 200-strong team of GIS experts. K&A helps government and private sector clients make sense of the vast quantities of information and data available to them, providing insight, enabling better decision-making, creating efficiencies, and improving customer experiences. As an Esri platinum partner, K&A continuously provides innovative smart solutions that address business challenges and exceed customers’ expectations. For more information visit www.khatibalami.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

