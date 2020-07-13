Esri Announces New Additions to ArcGIS Platform at Virtual User Conference

New Location Datasets and an All-in-One Field App Included in 2020 Updates

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced several new products and updates to the ArcGIS platform at the 40th Annual Esri User Conference (Esri UC). This year, the conference is being held in a completely virtual format for the first time.

New products, tools, and capabilities announced this year include the following:

ArcGIS Indoors—As part of the June 2020 ArcGIS Online update, ArcGIS Indoors has a new deployment option as well as the new Space Planner app template and a number of key enhancements for ArcGIS Indoors mobile and ArcGIS Indoors in ArcGIS Pro. Facility mapping is a significant requirement for many organizations responding to the challenges posed by COVID‑19. The new ArcGIS Online deployment option will help users get up and running faster, and improvements to ArcGIS Indoors in ArcGIS Pro will simplify data curation. Space Planner allows organizations to define where teams work and then allocate space either to specific staff or for hoteling. Workspace reservation and office hoteling functionalities have been added to ArcGIS Indoors mobile apps (available for Android and iOS) and are integrated with Microsoft 365.

Esri Demographics—Also part of the June 2020 ArcGIS Online update, Esri released the 2020/2025 demographic forecasts, which include adjustments for the COVID‑19 pandemic. Esri Updated Demographics are point estimates representing July 1 of the current and forecast years. The release includes new demographic data as well as an Esri-released report on the US labor force by age, and location quotients by industry and occupation; Esri Tapestry Segmentation data; and Consumer Spending, Market Potential, Business Summary, and Traffic Counts data.

ArcGIS Notebooks—ArcGIS Notebooks, Esri’s spatially optimized Jupyter experience, is now available across the ArcGIS platform, in ArcGIS Enterprise, ArcGIS Online, and ArcGIS Pro. Users can leverage the built-in ArcGIS Python libraries (ArcGIS API for Python and ArcPy) to automate repetitive administrative tasks in their Web GIS, such as content and user management. Users can also combine the ArcGIS Python libraries with hundreds of open-source Python packages for data engineering, analytical, and spatial data science workflows. Model training and inferencing can be done effectively by using built-in tools with machine learning and deep learning frameworks. ArcGIS Notebooks also helps reduce time spent managing dependencies across data science ecosystems and enables cross-team collaboration and transparency. Results can be conveyed effectively by combining Python code with interactive visuals and descriptions for meaningful storytelling.

Esri Redistricting—This web-based application enables governments, advocates, and the public to create and collaborate on revised legislative and congressional plans following the 2020 Census. The 2020 update of Esri Redistricting includes improvements such as the ability to create plans based on imported shapefiles and to display detailed demographics information across multiple plans at the district level. Improved integration with ArcGIS Online and ArcGIS Enterprise enables greater collaboration and transparency between government and the public. Users also now have the ability to search for a place or county name; change the appearance of thematic maps by adding one or two demographic labels; and include the current map extent, themes, and layers as part of the plans.

ArcGIS Field Maps—The ArcGIS Field Maps app, now in beta, combines common data collection and other field-related workflows in one easy-to-use app. It can be used to configure and deploy maps optimized for mobile workforce needs, and create and share views of worker locations. Bringing these capabilities together will save time for fieldworkers, who will only need to download, deploy, and sign in to one app.

The virtual Esri UC takes place July 13–16, 2020, and presentations will be made available online for free to view in September. To learn more about the new products announced at the conference, visit go.esri.com/pr-UC2020.

