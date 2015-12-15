Encantos Joins Exclusive List of Companies Featured in Official Gift Bags for the GRAMMY Awards®

Presenters and Performers Treated to Innovative, Award-Winning Gifts from the Music-First, Bilingual Children’s Brand Canticos®

CULVER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 63rd GRAMMY Awards® are slated for Sunday, March 14th, and music lovers are eagerly anticipating Music’s Biggest Night®. It’s destined to be an evening full of show-stopping performances as well as some highlights that will be uniquely 2021.

While this year’s show will take place a bit differently than usual, the spirit of the GRAMMYs® will still be heard and felt through the music that unites us all. That’s why Canticos®, the #1 Bilingual preschool brand is such a natural fit for inclusion in this year’s Presenter and Performer Gift Bags—music and song are at the core of their DNA. Brought to you by Encantos, the home of 21st Century Learning, the Canticos app teaches preschoolers important early learning skills in English and Spanish through songs, nursery rhymes, books, and games.

Similar to GRAMMYs® in the past, Presenters and Performers will be treated to a bevy of thank you gifts in acknowledgement and appreciation for their participation and this year Canticos will be there to say gracias. Encantos Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer Susie Jaramillo shared, “We are thrilled to be playing a part in this year’s GRAMMY® Presenter and Performer Gift Bag. The goal of Canticos is to bring families together through a shared love of languages, music, and culture which is why we’re so thrilled to share our innovative products with this creative, diverse community.”

Joining Canticos in the GRAMMY Gift Bags this year? Their sibling brand, Tiny Travelers, also from Encantos. Tiny Travelers helps kids 4-8 become citizens of the world. Using books, games, and activities, Tiny Travelers teaches geography, language, and culture, building bridges that reflect the magic of our big, beautiful world.

Canticos and Tiny Travelers products included in this year’s bag will be:

Canticos Songs & Stories Learning Pack: For little learners ages 0 – 5, Canticos will offer a curated selection of beloved and best-selling products along with a free membership to the award-winning, bilingual learning app. The engaging bundle of books, stroller cards, and flash cards paired with the app’s videos, games and songs, will help create a love of learning in two languages.

Tiny Travelers Journey to La Isla del Encanto Pack: With this gift set, Tiny Travelers get a passport to imagine their way around the world before touching down in musically-rich “La Isla del Encanto,” Puerto Rico (home to previous GRAMMY nominees Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, Kany García & Tainy). With maps, activity books, and matching games, Tiny Travelers ages 4-8 will learn about the world and its inhabitants, from their food and culture to how they travel.

In addition to Canticos and Tiny Travelers, music’s best will be receiving everything from beauty essentials to wellness products and fashion must-haves in their deluxe gift bundles.

Canticos products are available on www.canticosworld.com as well as Amazon and major national retailers like Target, and Barnes & Noble. Tiny Travelers can be found at www.tinytravelers.com.

The GRAMMY Awards will be held on Sunday, March 14th in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on CBS.

ABOUT ENCANTOS

Encantos is on a mission to teach kids 21st century skills. Named by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies, Encantos is an entertainment-driven education technology company focused on kids 12 and under. Using its proprietary Storyteaching methodology developed by education experts and inspired by a world of culture, Encantos brings its award-winning properties to life through a blended learning approach with digital and physical products. Powered by its personalized learning platform, Encantos offers a subscription app and extends the learning and fun through books, consumer products, music, videos and more. Beloved by kids and parents alike, Encantos’ properties include Canticos, Skeletitos and Tiny Travelers. A Public Benefit Corporation with accolades from Common Sense Media, Kidscreen, and School Library Journal, Encantos’ investors include Angeles Ventures, Chingona Ventures, Concrete Rose Capital, Kapor Capital, MaC Venture Capital, Metrodora Ventures, Next Play Ventures, Portfolia’s Rising America Fund, and Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund. Encantos was co-founded by Steven Wolfe Pereira, Susie Jaramillo, Nuria Santamaría and Carlos Hoyos.

For more information, visit encantosbrands.com and follow @encantosbrands on Instagram and Twitter. For press information, please contact Carolina Dammert at press@encantos.co.

