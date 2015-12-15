Elo Entertainment Debuts TrackLoL

New website provides competitive performance data and analysis for world’s most popular esport

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elo Entertainment (“Elo”), the advanced data analytics company best known for Dotabuff, announced today that it has launched TrackLoL, a new website providing analytics for League of Legends (“LoL”), the world’s biggest esport. With millions of fans around the globe, LoL has a huge audience that will benefit from TrackLoL’s advanced statistics, live-match experience, and engaging prediction leaderboards.

Elo’s experience with deep analytics is evident in the various features of TrackLoL. The site includes a proprietary rating system for ranking teams in each competitive region, live win probabilities that adjust as a match progresses, and a prediction leaderboard that allows fans to compete against each other. Curated statistics will provide insight at the player, team, and regional levels. Fans will be empowered to better understand who the strongest players and teams are.

“We’re thrilled to offer something no one is doing in League of Legends esports — advanced statistical support,” said Sabina Hemmi, CEO and Co-Founder of Elo. “Our machine learning and complex algorithms are breaking new ground in statistics for League of Legends.”

The launch of TrackLoL is the second major product release of the year for Elo. It was preceded by the launch of the Dotabuff App, the Company’s first desktop app. Elo looks forward to continuing the expansion and renewal of its products and services across multiple competitive video gaming titles.

About Elo Entertainment

Elo Entertainment is an advanced data analytics company for competitive video games. It transforms raw game data into actionable insights. Through its network of websites and products, Elo reaches millions of esports fans, players, developers, and professional team analysts each month. The company’s websites include Dotabuff and Overbuff, the largest community websites by traffic for Dota 2 and Overwatch respectively. Elo is headquartered in Austin, Texas. To learn more about Elo, please visit elo.io.

