EdCast Announces Updates to EdCast’s Employee Experience App on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Customers Can Now Benefit from EdCast’s Skilling and Learning Experience Solution Integrated with Salesforce

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EdCast announced today it has updated its talent experience platform on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers new ways to upskill, train and learn without leaving Salesforce. Extending upon the promise of learning in the flow of work, EdCast brings relevant, useful and impactful upskilling, greatly enhancing the employee experience (EX) inside Salesforce. Sales teams can leverage these corporate learning capabilities without leaving the Salesforce interface.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, EdCast’s talent experience platform brings learning experience, skilling experience and career mobility to Salesforce users. EdCast’s app is currently available on AppExchange here.

EdCast’s Talent & Learning Experience Platform

With this release, Salesforce users can meet needed upskilling and learning goals with:

Easy access to skill-building within Salesforce. This includes higher visibility of context-relevant learning, mandatory training, pinned groups and channels.

Enhanced corporate learning leaderboards, badges and sharing learning with the peer network, resulting in more motivation and competitive visibility.

An integrated search component to search content with filters that surface relevant information (e.g., details about target prospects or industry sectors) within the context of Salesforce objects, including Opportunities and Accounts.

Comments on the News

“Organizations using Salesforce can now deliver end-to-end upskilling and talent experience with just a few clicks,” says Karl Mehta, CEO and Founder of EdCast. “Thousands of enterprises and millions of employees can now empower their workforce to meet their learning and skilling needs entirely within the Salesforce workflow.”

“We are excited that EdCast is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they provide upskilling, training and learning capabilities for enterprises,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 9 million customer installs and 98,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Like EdCast on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EdCast

Follow EdCast on Twitter: https://twitter.com/edcast

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About EdCast

EdCast offers a unified platform designed to operate end-to-end employee experience journeys spanning learning, skilling and career mobility. Its award-winning platform is used internationally by organizations ranging from large Global 2000 companies to small businesses and governments. With EdCast’s platforms, our customers are able to attract, develop and retain a high-performance and future-ready workforce. EdCast’s offerings include its Talent Experience Platform, Spark for SMBs, EdCast Marketplace and MyGuide Digital Adoption Platform. For additional information, visit www.edcast.com or follow on Twitter @EdCast.

Contacts

Ash Naik, EdCast

PR@edcast.com