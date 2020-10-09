EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Featuring Robust Career Mode Launches Worldwide Today With Over 3.6 Million Players Already in the Game

Players Can Team Up With Friends Online in VOLTA FOOTBALL, or Jump into FIFA Ultimate Team to Compete Together for Rewards in FUT Co-Op

Buy FIFA 21 Now and Experience Next-Gen Gaming at No Extra Cost on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X*

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) launched EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21, where players can manage every moment of their team’s journey with new additions to Career Mode or immerse themselves in the soul of the streets with groundbreaking updates to VOLTA FOOTBALL, which offers more ways to play with friends online. Combined with the most intelligent gameplay to date and new social experiences in FIFA Ultimate Team™, fans can discover unrivaled authenticity on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin™ and Steam.

This year, more players than ever before are jumping into the game early, with over 2.3 million players worldwide already experiencing the excitement of stepping out on the virtual pitch through EA Play**. Players have also been busy creating their dream squads, with more than 3 million squads created to date.

“Playing together with friends and family is a big part of what makes playing EA SPORTS FIFA so enjoyable and this year we’ve added a number of ways to team up on the virtual pitch across VOLTA FOOTBALL and FUT,” said Aaron McHardy, Executive Producer, EA SPORTS FIFA. “We’ve also added all-new features to Career Mode, with a focus on delivering against some of the top feedback we’ve received from our players, to build an experience that lets them manage every moment, taking their favorite team from the start of the season to football championship glory.”

This year, new innovations added to Career Mode create additional depth in matches, transfers, and training, with more ways than ever to control team growth and make it easier for players to begin their managerial career. Features like Interactive Match Sim and Player Development are key to taking control of your season, while the enhanced opposition AI provides new systems that create more informed AI decision-making in marking, tackling, passing and dribbling.

VOLTA FOOTBALL returns to the streets with the opportunity for players to add star power to their teams in the all-new VOLTA FEATURED BATTLES mode. Face off against football icons like FIFA 21 Cover Athlete, Kylian Mbappé, alongside global stars like award-winning producer and DJ, Diplo and heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, with more big names added throughout FIFA 21 each week***. Players can also enjoy a more social street football experience through VOLTA SQUADS, a new way to join together with up to four friends or drop into the community with other VOLTA FOOTBALL players and win as one in 5v5 online cooperative play.

More intelligent gameplay elevates scoring opportunities via all-new dynamic attacking systems. These improvements aim to raise players’ decision-making to new levels and reward creativity and control all over the pitch, creating a more true-to-life footballing experience through attributes like Positioning Personality, new Creative Runs, and Agile Dribbling.

Team up with the FUT Community to build a dream squad in the most social FIFA Ultimate Team experience to date. Join friends online to compete for rewards in the all-new FUT Co-Op mode or join together with the global FUT Community in FUT Events. To learn more about all the new features and modes included in FIFA 21, visit https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-21/features.

Fans can also benefit from the power of next-level gaming with Dual Entitlement for next generation consoles that enables fans to upgrade their copy of FIFA 21 from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X at no extra cost*. All progress made in VOLTA FOOTBALL and FIFA Ultimate Team will transfer over as well, so fans can take their FUT Club and more from one console generation to the next – discless consoles require a digital entitlement to upgrade.

Throughout the season, FIFA players who are members of EA Play** will also receive Start of Season XP Boosts for FIFA Ultimate Team, recurring FUT kits and stadium customization item rewards, plus 10% off FIFA Points. For more details, visit eaplay.com.

FIFA 21 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and available worldwide today on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin™ and Steam. Join the EA SPORTS FIFA community at Facebook and on Instagram, or follow us on Twitter @easportsfifa.

