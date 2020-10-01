EA SPORTS Celebrates FIFA 21 World Premiere With Music Performances and More Around the Globe

WHAT:

EA SPORTS FIFA 21 is kicking off its World Premiere on October 1 with the first-ever FIFA World Celebration, where more than 40 global artists featured on the FIFA 21 Soundtrack will come together on their respective channels to celebrate the premiere and upcoming launch of the game. Football fans can listen to their favorite artists worldwide and participate in other activities throughout the 22-hour event – full information and line-up can be found here.