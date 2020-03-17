Digital Content Market 2019-2023 | Increase in the Number of Smart Connected Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalContentMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the digital content market and it is poised to grow by USD 283.3 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report of 2020-2024
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increase in the number of smart connected devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Digital Content Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Digital Content Market is segmented as below:
Content Type
- Digital Video Content
- Digital Game Content
- Digital Text Content
- Digital Audio Content
Device Type
- Mobile Device
- Non-mobile Device
Geographic Segmentation
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Digital Content Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital content market report covers the following areas:
- Digital Content Market Size
- Digital Content Market Trends
- Digital Content Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies digital transformation across end-user industries as one of the prime reasons driving the digital content market growth during the next few years.
Digital Content Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the digital content market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft and Netflix. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital content market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Digital Content Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital content market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital content market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital content market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital content market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICE TYPE
- Market segmentation by device type
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTENT TYPE
- Market segmentation by content type
- Comparison by content type
- Digital video content – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Digital game content – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Digital text content – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Digital audio content – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by content type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- High utilization of social media
- Expansion in the variety of content
- Proliferation of mobile applications
- Growing popularity of VR and 360° video content
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet
- Amazon.com
- Apple
- Microsoft
- Netflix
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
