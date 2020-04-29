CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC NXP, Infineon, Renesas, Texas Instruments and STMicroelectronics Hold on to Top Five, Says Strategy Analytics

Automotive semiconductor vendor shares 2019

NXP, INFINEON, RENESAS, TEXAS INSTRUMENTS AND STMICROELECTRONICS HOLD ON TO TOP FIVE, SAYS STRATEGY ANALYTICS

NXP, Infineon, Renesas, Texas Instruments and STMicroelectronics maintained their positions in the top five of Strategy Analytics’ annual assessment of the automotive semiconductor industry vendor market share rankings. The Strategy Analytics Powertrain, Body, Safety & Chassis Service (PBCS) service report, “Automotive Semiconductor Vendor 2019 Market Shares” (http://sa-link.cc/1pk), presents analysis of 2019 automotive sector revenues and market shares of the leading semiconductor vendors, with revenue splits by major component product category and by region.

Total automotive semiconductor revenues taken by vendors in 2019 were down 1.3% to $37.2 billion, compared to 2018, with NXP, Infineon, Renesas, Texas Instruments and STMicroelectronics maintaining their top five rankings. The gap between NXP and Infineon effectively closed to zero, while STMicroelectronics was the only company to be able to demonstrate revenue growth.

“2019 continued to see global automotive semiconductor demand slowing down with vehicle production flat or down in all of the major regions including China,” noted Ian Riches Vice President for the Global Automotive Practice (GAP). “This was partially offset by revenue opportunities coming from high growth applications such as ADAS, electrified powertrains and wireless connectivity. However, this was not enough to translate to automotive semiconductor vendor revenue growth in 2019.”

This “top-down” analysis of semiconductor vendor sales revenues and market shares in calendar year 2019 for the automotive application segment represents Strategy Analytics’ estimates of vendor revenues from the automotive sector derived from a combination of discussions with the major semiconductor suppliers, Strategy Analytics’ own view and judgment of supplier activity, and its ongoing research and analysis into automotive electronics market growth.

“Our analysis shows a lot of companies struggled to show positive revenue growth in 2019, though there were some notable vendor year-on-year revenue increases, as exemplified by Bosch, Micron, Nexperia, nVIDIA, Qualcomm and Xilinx,” observed Asif Anwar, report author and PBCS Service Director. “We will see a major shakeup in market share rankings moving forwards. In 2019, Infineon announced that the company had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cypress. This acquisition closed successfully in April 2020, and effectively propels Infineon into the number 1 spot moving forwards.”

