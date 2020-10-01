CoreSite Joins the VMware Technology Alliance Partner Program

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions across the U.S., and a VMware Technology Alliance Partner, today announced it has joined the VMware Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program. Members of the TAP program collaborate with VMware to deliver innovative solutions for virtualization and cloud computing. The diversity and depth of the TAP ecosystem provides customers with the flexibility to choose a partner with the right expertise to satisfy their unique needs.

Accelerating Business Innovation with VMware Cloud on Dell EMC

VMware is enabling customers to build, run, manage, connect, and protect any app on any cloud and is working with CoreSite to deliver VMware Cloud on Dell EMC across their national platform of cloud-enabled data centers. This VMware-managed public cloud solution to be deployed in CoreSite data centers simplifies an enterprise’s digital transformation by providing unparalleled operational consistency between on-premises, colocation, and public cloud environments – while addressing common challenges for the enterprise to support an increasing remote workforce, unpredictable data growth, security and regulatory requirements, along with inconsistent performance of shared infrastructure solutions. CoreSite is already working with VMware to deliver VMware Cloud on AWS to mutual customers.

With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes technology partners with the shared goal to bring the best expertise and business solutions for each unique customer environment. CoreSite’s national platform of enterprise-class, cloud-enabled data center campuses creates a Center of Excellence to accelerate innovation for emerging AI, machine-learning, IoT, 5G, and distributed edge applications that require low-latency integration with leading network, content, and cloud service providers. CoreSite’s highly interconnected, scalable and compliant, cloud-adjacent digital campuses offer on-net, low-latency connectivity to leading cloud availability zones, CDNs and global network service providers via high-speed fiber and virtual interconnects on the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange® – enabling enterprises to more simply and cost effectively deploy modern distributed applications.

“Enterprises are increasingly looking to bare-metal solutions within the data center ecosystem to solve for performance and security, along with regulatory and data compliance requirements not easily addressed by the public cloud,” said Steve Smith, CoreSite’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Additionally, traditional on-premises data centers are challenged to support modern HPC applications and have limited connectivity options to cloud availability zones – making it more difficult and costly to support modern, low-latency applications. Deploying VMware Cloud on Dell EMC at CoreSite improves performance and removes the friction enterprises can experience when implementing a digital strategy by streamlining operations, accelerating innovation, and reducing TCO.”

“We are excited to work with CoreSite to accelerate and simplify enterprise digital transformation using VMware Cloud on Dell EMC in CoreSite locations,” said Fidelma Russo, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Services Business Unit, VMware. “With VMware Cloud on Dell, enterprises can deploy modern applications with latency and data compliance requirements, allowing key resources to focus on business applications that drive top-line growth and differentiation. CoreSite campuses support strict regulatory and data compliance requirements, but also offer tight integration with leading public cloud services on the Open Cloud Exchange that enterprises require to support distributed applications.”

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud, and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

