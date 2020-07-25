Company Profile for Immersion Corporation
–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. Immersion is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.
Company:
Immersion Corporation
Headquarters Address:
330 Townsend St.
Suite 234
San Francisco, CA 94107
Main Telephone:
408-467-1900
Website:
|
Ticker:
IMMR(NASDAQ)
Type of Organization:
Public
Industry:
Technology
Earnings Release Dates:
1st Quarter: May 7, 2020
2nd Quarter: August 6, 2020
Key Executives:
CEO: Ramzi Haidamus
CFO: Aaron Akerman
Public Relations
Contact:
Linda Quach
Phone:
4083508832
Email: