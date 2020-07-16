City Utilities of Springfield selects SEW to deliver Digital Customer Experiences (CX)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SEW (Smart Energy Water), has been selected by City Utilities Springfield, MO as the cloud technology platform provider for delivering digital customer experiences. The municipal utility offers electric, natural gas, and water services to Springfield, MO area residential and commercial customers.

Springfield’s customer service modernization effort is aimed at improving customer satisfaction and service through digitalization and round-the-clock service for more than 280,000+ multi utilities services (116,000 Electric, 84,000 Natural Gas and 83,000 Water) customers in Springfield’s service area.

“SEW’s digital Customer Experience (CX) platform gives us the latest cloud and mobile technologies to empower our customers and enable them to make better decisions about their energy and water use. It streamlines their interactions with the utility for payment, outage, efficiency solutions and service,” said City Utilities’ Associate General Manager of Customer Operations and Communications Brent Baker. “This modernization effort and SEW’s roadmap of use cases will help us dramatically expand customer service while simultaneously reducing operating costs into the future.”

City Utilities of Springfield’s digital engagement strategy integrates SEW’s Smart Customer Mobile (SCM®) cloud platform which uses disruptive technologies – Cloud, AI, ML and IoT to deliver seamless and intuitive customer experiences. With SCM, City Utilities will deliver self-service capabilities – allowing customers to pay bills, manage account online, and outage management, all accessible through an online portal and native mobile app for both residential and commercial customers.

“Ultimately, our goal is to lead the utility industry in customer service and satisfaction,” said Baker. “Our formal evaluation and selection process revealed that the flexibility and reliability of the SEW platform will allow us to improve our brand and our trust relationship with the customer base we are here to serve.”

City Utilities plans to deliver the platform to customers later this year.

About City Utilities Springfield

City Utilities of Springfield is a progressive, community-owned utility serving 320 square miles in southwest Missouri since 1945 with electricity, natural gas, water, broadband, and public transportation services.

City Utilities of Springfield’s customers enjoy electricity prices among the lowest in the United States, the convenience of one bill for all utilities, and dependable hometown services delivered with a personal touch.

About SEW

Smart Energy Water, with its innovative and industry-leading cloud platforms, aims to deliver the best Digital Customer Experiences, Mobile Workforce Experience and AI, ML, and IoT Analytics to the global energy, water, and gas utilities.

SEW dedicatedly work towards delivering solutions that increase conservation efforts and engage, empower, educate millions of people globally to save energy and water through digital self-service platforms.

