Broadband Forum Global Industry Leadership Strengthened With Newly Elected Board of Directors From North America, Europe and Asia

Member experts from AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Huawei, Maxlinear and Verizon elected at Q1 meeting

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The continued importance of broadband standards has been highlighted by the calibre of industry leaders elected to the Broadband Forum’s Board of Directors at its quarterly meeting last month.

Broadband Forum announced the results of newly elected and re-elected members of its Board of Directors and the annual election of its officers that brings together representatives from leading global companies. Chosen for a two-year tenure, leaders from a variety of operators and product and technology developers have joined or re-joined the eleven-member Board including Aleksandra Kozarev of MaxLinear, Barbara Stark of AT&T, Hongyu Li of Huawei, Manuel Paul of Deutsche Telekom and Mike Talbert of Verizon.

As part of its annual officer elections Mike Talbert was voted in as Broadband Forum President and Manuel Paul as Vice President. They join the re-elected officers: John Blackford of CommScope (Chairman), Dave Sinicrope of Ericsson (Vice President), Frank Van der Putten of Nokia (Treasurer) and Aleksandra Kozarev (Secretary).

Accepting his new role of President of the Broadband Forum, Mike Talbert stated: “It is an honour and privilege to be elected by my industry peers. This is such an exciting time for the whole broadband industry, the terrible pandemic we have witnessed has truly demonstrated the importance of broadband for all areas of society from consumer, IoT, business and public services. The work we do delivering the open standards and open software directly impacts the entire future of the broadband eco-system for service providers and the broadband user’s experience.”

Bernd Hesse of Calix was appointed to the new role of Chief Marketing Officer of the Board. The new role, combined with Mr Hesse’s success in evangelizing the Forum and its activities, provides a well-established, industry champion to drive Forum awareness and development.

“Building strong partnerships and vision within service providers, application drivers and vendor organizations is critical to the leadership of the Broadband Forum. I am delighted that additional world-class leaders have been elected to the Board of Directors to drive what continues to be an exciting and fast-moving time for the Forum,” said Broadband Forum’s Managing Director Ken Ko.

About the Broadband Forum

Broadband Forum is the communications industry’s leading open standards development organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development. Our members’ passion – delivering on the promise of broadband by enabling smarter and faster broadband networks and a thriving broadband ecosystem.

Broadband Forum is an open, non-profit industry organization composed of the industry’s leading broadband operators, vendors, thought leaders who are shaping the future of broadband, and observers who closely track our progress. Its work to date has been the foundation for broadband’s global proliferation and innovation. For example, the Forum’s flagship TR-069 CPE WAN Management Protocol has nearly 1 billion installations worldwide.

Broadband Forum’s projects span across 5G, Connected Home, Cloud, and Access. Its working groups collaborate to define best practices for global networks, enable new revenue-generating service and content delivery, establish technology migration strategies, and engineer critical device, service & development management tools in the home and business IP networking infrastructure. We develop multi-service broadband packet networking specifications addressing architecture, device and service management, software data models, interoperability and certification in the broadband market.

