Aruba Central is First All-in-One Network Solution to Attain Formal “In Process” Designation from FedRAMP

Certification Crucial as U.S. Agencies Look to Modernize their Infrastructures and Make the Transition to the Cloud Safely and Securely

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that its Aruba Central cloud-native network management and analytics platform has achieved a formal “In Process” designation with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). With this announcement, Aruba Central becomes the first AI-powered solution for unified WLAN, switching, VPN, and WAN cloud infrastructure to undergo FedRAMP certification.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program whose mission is to promote the adoption of secure cloud services across the Federal Government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Designed to simplify security for the digital age, FedRAMP enables government agencies to rapidly transition to mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based IT.

“As government agencies look to leverage the numerous benefits offered by cloud services, they are required to use solutions that have been stringently evaluated and approved for off-site use through the FedRAMP process,” said Jon Green, vice president and chief security technologist for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “At Aruba, delivering secure network solutions is in our DNA and securing the first “in process” status from this critical program for an all-in-one networking solution reflects our commitment to providing customers with not just the capabilities they need, but confidence in the solutions they deploy.”

Aruba Central is a powerful AI-based cloud networking solution designed to simplify the deployment, management, and optimization of campus, branch, remote, and data center networks. As the single pane of glass for Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform), the use of integrated AI-powered analytics, IoT device profiling for security, and unified infrastructure management accelerates the edge-to-cloud transformation for today’s intelligent edge. Streamlined workflows, centralized monitoring and control, built-in AIOps, detailed alerts, reporting, and troubleshooting combine to save time and resources. With Aruba Central, IT departments can spend less time on managing the infrastructure and more on creating value for the agency or organization.

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).

To learn more, visit Aruba at http://www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products, visit Airheads Social at http://community.arubanetworks.com/.

Contacts

Jennifer Miu



Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company



+1 650-236-9532



jennifer.miu@hpe.com

Kathleen Keith



Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company



+1 707-529-4507



kathleen.keith@hpe.com