AMIT Wireless Selects Sequans’ Cassiopeia CBRS Module For Two New CBRS Connectivity Solutions

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CBRS–Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that AMIT Wireless, an expert in enabling wireless M2M and IoT worldwide, is using its Cassiopeia CB610L CBRS module to provide the LTE connectivity for two new devices: 1) a remote terminal unit (RTU) for high speed IIoT telemetry, and 2) a CBRS WAN extender for connecting existing Ethernet-based equipment to CBRS OnGo networks.

“Sequans is an expert in 3.5 GHz solutions and the Cassiopeia CB610L module has all the features and optimizations we were looking for to make our new CBRS devices robust and powerful,” said Dennis Wu, vice president, sales and business development, AMIT Wireless. “Using the CB610L module, we are able to provide our customers with simplified connectivity to LTE private networks and CBRS networks for numerous applications and markets.”

Product Descriptions

4G CBRS IIoT RTU. A high speed RTU for Cat 6 IIoT telemetry of SCADA systems. It installs in an instant and includes two Ethernet ports to connect two network devices. One port can be configured as a fail over for an ultra-reliable dual-WAN setup. The RTU offers reliable and secure data transfer, intelligent protocol conversion, and multi-mode data logging.

4G CBRS WAN Extender. A plug-and-play solution allowing for the instant connection of Ethernet equipment to CBRS networks. The device is compact and integrates high speed Cat 6 LTE plus two Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports. It also includes Micro SD for local storage and Micro USB for future expansion.

AMIT’s new CBRS devices are based on Sequans’ Cassiopeia CB610L module, which is a standalone all-in-one module solution delivering LTE Cat 6 throughput. Cassiopeia CB610L supports CBRS networks in the USA on LTE band 48 and MNO networks worldwide on LTE bands 42/43. The CB610L features unique LCC (leadless chip carrier) packaging and is compact at 32 x 29 mm.

“AMIT Wireless has expertly designed these two new devices that offer reliability and a very wide range of powerful features to their private LTE and CBRS network customers,” said Didier Dutronc, Sequans CMO. “The CBRS market is taking off and according to industry analysts represents nearly a billion-dollar opportunity, and we are excited to see these new AMIT devices now available.”

Both AMIT Wireless and Sequans are members of the CBRS Alliance, an industry organization dedicated to supporting the development, commercialization, and adoption of LTE solutions for the US 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service. The new AMIT Wireless CBRS devices will be on display at the next CBRS Alliance Annual Members Meeting, April 27-30, in Philadelphia.

About AMIT Wireless

AMIT Wireless Inc. specializes in wireless WAN, LAN and field communication technologies. Our company has successfully built best-in-class industrial M2M/IoT router and gateway products with affordable cost-of-ownership for applications in smart city, industrial IoT, Telematics/ vehicle, business, and office environment. Our products are 100 percent made-in-Taiwan with high-level quality control. With our expertise AMIT has ported a wide breed of cellular modules and that makes our gateways capable of supporting most cellular networks around the world. Visit AMIT online at www.amitwireless.com

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

