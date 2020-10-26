Allied Esports Entertainment to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, November 9

6 hours ago

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company”), a global esports entertainment company, today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 results after market close on Monday, November 9, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call that day to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (United States) or 1-201-689-8263 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Allied Esports’ Investor Relations site at http://ir.alliedesportsent.com. Additionally, financial information presented on the call will be available on Allied Esports’ Investor Relations site. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on Monday, November 23, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and using the replay passcode: 13711978.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Lasse Glassen

Addo Investor Relations

lglassen@addoir.com
424-238-6249

Media Contact:
Brian Fisher

Allied Esports Entertainment

brian@alliedesports.com

More Stories

AR Smart Glass Company PhotonLens Partners with Shadow Creator to Co-Design First Smart Glass with Dual 6 DoF Controllers

9 hours ago

Hasbro Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

9 hours ago

Dolly Parton Brings A Word Of Her Own To Popular Mobile Game Words With Friends

3 days ago

You may have missed

Power Integrations Demonstrates Continued Industry Leadership as InnoSwitch IC Sales Surpass One Billion Units

41 seconds ago

Amkor Technology Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020 and the Initiation of a Quarterly Cash Dividend

1 hour ago

Stars of The Mandalorian Kick Off Mando Mondays – the All-new Global Consumer Products Program Inspired by the Hit Lucasfilm Series “The Mandalorian” on Disney+

4 hours ago

Allied Esports Entertainment to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, November 9

6 hours ago

Chatbots Are Still Missing the Human Element of Conversation, Finds Strategy Analytics

6 hours ago
error: Content is protected !!