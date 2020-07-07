Allied Esports Entertainment to Participate in COVID-19 Webinar Hosted by Maxim Group

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company”), a global esports entertainment company, today announced that Frank Ng, CEO, will participate in The Emergence of Esports webinar, hosted by Maxim Group and M-Vest at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday July 9, 2020.

The panel discussion will focus on the emergence of esports. In contrast to many other industries that have and continue to experience significant setbacks as a result of COVID-19 – the global pandemic has arguably served as a positive catalyst for the world of esports – an industry that continues to evolve and further expand to new audiences. Before we begin speculating on the future – which we most certainly will – perhaps we should first start by asking: “What exactly is esports and what factors are driving the market? Who are the major players involved and what do they do?”

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP here. The panel discussion can also be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Allied Esports Entertainment website at AlliedEsportsEnt.com. A replay of the webinar will be made available shortly after the live event.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of the parties, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the ability to meet Nasdaq’s continued listing standards; the Company’s ability to execute on its business plan; the ability to retain key personnel; potential litigation; the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; and general economic and market conditions, impacting demand for the Company’s services. These and other risk factors are discussed in Company reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

