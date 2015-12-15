Allied Esports and HyperX Renew Naming Rights Agreement for HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas

HyperX Sponsorship of Iconic Las Vegas Arena Reinforces Commitment to Gaming Experiences and Creating Community as $1 Billion Esports Industry Continues to Grow Globally

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), and HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., today announced the renewal of their exclusive naming rights agreement for Allied Esports’ global flagship property, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, located at Luxor Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.





Per the multiyear deal, HyperX will continue to receive prominent branding and signage inside and outside of the venue, as well as across all arena promotions, content and social media platforms. HyperX and Allied Esports will continue to partner on a variety of co-branded experiences and events at the arena focused on growing their gaming and esports communities.

“HyperX has been an incredible naming rights partner for our flagship property, bringing authenticity and credibility to the most recognized esports venue and production facility in the world,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “We are thrilled to extend this landmark alliance as we work together to continue delivering exciting experiences and content for customers and partners alike.”

“HyperX is excited to retain the naming rights sponsorship of the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas as a sign of our commitment and dedication to esports and the gaming community,” said Daniel Kelley, director of marketing, HyperX. “Allied Esports is a key partner for us, proving their ability to be a best-in-class esports destination, and we look forward to continued success with them.”

As the premier esports venue and production facility in North America, the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas has become a global destination for esports fans, professional players, streamers and influencers, event organizers, publishers and teams. Since opening in March 2018, when it was named the Esports Business Summit’s Venue of the Year, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas has hosted more than 500 events, including industry icons like League of Legends All-Star and Capcom Cup. Furthermore, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas welcomed more than 300,000 visitors in 2019.

With its unique modular design, elevated main stage, two-story LED video wall and one-of-a-kind HyperX Hype Tunnel, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas is the ultimate setting for players to test and showcase their skills. The arena’s weekly tournaments and broadcasts, including Frags featuring Fortnite and Saturday Night Speedway featuring Mario Kart 8, draw competitors from across the west coast and have become a benchmark for community events and grassroots growth for up-and-coming players.

In addition to its world-class gaming hospitality, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas’s versatile production capabilities continue to be at the center of many online esports and entertainment productions throughout the world.

Also designated as the Official Peripheral Partner of HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, HyperX will continue to provide gaming headsets, keyboards, mice and mouse pads, and USB microphones for esports tournaments, special events, and daily play.

The announcement was made today during CES 2021, the largest technology show in the U.S., which has gone to an online format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. HyperX, an official CES 2021 digital participant, is preparing for positive and healthy gaming in 2021 by continued sponsorship of the arena frequented by gaming fans and global visitors experiencing gaming in a premium environment.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

About Allied Esports

Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports International, Inc. is at the forefront of esports entertainment with a global network of properties designed to serve as competition battlegrounds, community experience hubs and content production centers.

Through direct operation or membership in the Allied Esports Property Network, the world’s first esports affiliate program, Allied Esports’ facilities span North America, Europe, China and Australia, and include the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, a fleet of mobile arenas, the HyperX Esports Trucks, and the HyperX Esports Studio in Hamburg, Germany.

Allied Esports’ properties serve as the home to a number of online and offline proprietary productions and events, including Frags and Saturday Night Speedway, as well as original partner programs like the Simon Cup.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports. Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 75 million memory modules, 15 million gaming headsets, two million keyboards and one million mice worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Contacts

Brian Fisher



Allied Esports



brian@alliedesports.com

Mark Tekunoff



HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc.



Mark_Tekunoff@HyperXGaming.com