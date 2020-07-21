Al Weiss Appointed Chairman (non-executive) of PlayFuel

Weiss’ significant technology and entertainment industry experience includes his current role as General Partner and Chairman of Global Blockchain Ventures and as former President, Worldwide Operations, Disney Parks and Resorts

DUBAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blockchaingaming–PlayFuel, the company bringing the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world today announced that Al Weiss was appointed Chairman (non-executive) of PlayFuel (PLF)-PFL International FZ-LLC (PlayFuel).

PlayFuel has created a platform that allows developers to earn revenue by integrating blockchain technology into their games. A key part of its platform is its successfully introduced PLF utility-token based on the ERC-20 standard. Players of PlayFuel enhanced games mine PLF-crypto tokens just by playing. Tokenized blockchain gaming will allow players to trade their tokens in various digital asset exchanges, while building confidence in exchanging authentic in-game items, as blockchain will remove fake and repetitive ones. For game developers, it provides a means of fairly and reliably monetizing their creations. PlayFuel believes that blockchain gaming will transform today’s gaming industry into a better, more scalable, and more profitable one.

“ Al Weiss helped introduce 1.3 billion Chinese to the modern leisure industry and entertainment experience by opening Disney Parks in Hong Kong and Shanghai,” said Mr. Geun-Woo Lee, owner and CSO, PFL International FZ-LLC. “ His outstanding leadership as Disney‘s President of Worldwide Operations for resorts and theme parks, combined with unrivalled expertise in the crypto business will surely give a powerful impetus to PlayFuel.”

Al Weiss is the General Partner and Chairman of Global Blockchain Ventures, a blockchain-focused venture capital fund focused on investing in disruptive, decentralized, and synergistic technology fields to drive real world adoption for economic growth and positive social impact. Prior to that he held multiple positions at the Walt Disney Company, culminating as President of Worldwide Operations for Disney’s $10 Billion+/95,000 employee Walt Disney Parks and Resorts business. He serves on multiple boards and has been a crucial part of many mergers and acquisitions across industries.

“ Blockchain technology has the potential to transform virtually any industry, and entertainment is among those with the greatest potential,” said Al Weiss, Chairman (non-executive) of PlayFuel. “ I look forward to supporting the PlayFuel team in reaching their ambitious goals of transforming the gaming industry for players, developers, and society as a whole.”

