Aditi Consulting Raises Capital Led by Georgia Oak Partners to Accelerate Expansion of its Consulting Services

Investment will fuel expansion and increase depth in Cloud, IoT, AI and Data services helping customers with digital transformation.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aditi Consulting, a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced it has raised capital led by private equity firm Georgia Oak Partners. The new capital will expand Aditi’s go-to-market efforts, and continued development of its service capabilities to help customers accelerate their digital transformation journey. Michael Lonergan and Kevin LeCompte of Georgia Oak Partners have joined Aditi Consulting’s Board of Directors.

Aditi Consulting builds strategies, systems and teams to help clients solve some of their most complex business challenges. As companies face a new way of working and a need for accelerated digital transformation, this partnership will further fuel Aditi’s full-stack tech capabilities and ability to deliver customized solutions that will propel change and connect data to real business outcomes for customers.

“Organizations are facing extraordinary challenges and an accelerated need for revolutionizing their digital strategies,” said Raja Narayana, CEO, Aditi Consulting. “With their depth of knowledge and ‘people-first’ philosophy, Georgia Oak Partners is the preferred partner to help us continue to build and deliver unique, future-proof technology and talent management solutions to our clients.”

As one of the fastest-growing tech consulting companies, with revenue more than tripling in the last five years, Aditi’s strong people-first culture emphasizes sustainable and exciting careers for consultants. Aditi continues to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for by Forbes and Washington’s Great Places to Work.

“Aditi is leading the way in designing innovative workforce and talent management solutions to meet the challenges of the future directly,” said Michael Lonergan, Managing Partner, Georgia Oak Partners. “Their commitment to building a diverse and inclusive culture for their employees and consultants is unmatched. We look forward to partnering with Aditi’s talented management team to help the company continue its notable growth trajectory.”

“This new partnership is a testament to our confidence in our ability to build an inclusive and sustainable future together with Aditi,” said Kevin LeCompte, Operating Partner, Georgia Oak Partners and former CEO, Global Employment Solutions and Fahrenheit IT. “We are excited to work with this team given their deep experience in the industry, and we look forward to helping the company accelerate growth.”

About Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting is a leading global technology services company known for leveraging talent to transform ideas into plans and plans into actions. Aditi’s approach combines over 25 years of technology consulting experience with precise deployment of expertly trained talent. From discovery to completion, Aditi combines your vision with our unrivaled capabilities to accelerate your digital transformation journey. More information can be found at www.aditiconsulting.com or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Georgia Oak Partners

Georgia Oak Partners is a highly differentiated investment platform focused on growth private equity investments in business services, manufacturing, and consumer companies. Georgia Oak’s team includes seasoned industry executives who work to support world class management teams. More information can be found at www.GeorgiaOakPartners.com.

