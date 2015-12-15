Adding Smarts to Standard Tech: Innovator LEEDARSON Helps Brands Design & Transform IoT Wares to Revolutionize Product Portfolios

Leading ODM Exhibits IoT Prowess from CES 2021 with New Year Lineup of Smart Household Appliances and Solutions for Better Connected Living

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT—LEEDARSON IoT Technology Inc., a world-leading ODM partner for developing IoT products and the manufacturer behind many of today’s most well-known tech brands, today announced that its most-anticipated IoT devices and solutions will be on exhibit from the all-digital CES 2021, January 12-14. Applied intelligence is helping manufacturers and retailers next-level their digital products and amplify brands and merchandising by building on proven innovations developed by LEEDARSON’s top engineers and design enthusiasts.

“We all understand this CES will be very different from years past, but what remains the same is our ongoing commitment to work alongside partners and customers to create excellent IoT collections they are proud to wrap their brand names around,” said John E. Osborne II, President, LEEDARSON North America and Chairman Emeritus of the Zigbee Alliance. “Our team is pleased to offer a customer-centric, one-stop IoT shop that facilitates these important connections between products and people – especially during today’s challenging times when we all need a lift with reliability, security, comfort and convenience.”

Helping Leaders Lean into Proven Technologies

This year’s hottest IoT categories focus on household appliances, home care + safety, security and comfort across home living settings. Our virtual booth visitors can observe the following VIP products next week from CES 2021:

Smart Household Appliances Comfort Air Solutions: Smart Humidifiers, Smart Air Purifiers, Smart Heaters Create ideal conditions through temperature/air settings with the option to customize filters to battle pet allergies, molds, bacteria, toxins and more.

Intelligent Care & Elder Safety People Solutions: Fall Detection Sensors, Glass Break Sensors, Smoke & CO Sensors, Panic Buttons, Well-Lighting Solutions Stay connected to the ones you love using technologies that give you eyes and ears from near or far. Monitor for accidents, break-ins or emergencies through LEEDARSON’s detection sensors (sound, smoke, movement) and single-button wearables designed for aging populations. Leverage connected lighting to assist with sleeping, waking, mood and alerts (e.g., shift room lighting to red to indicate help is needed inside).

Smart Security & Video Surveillance DIY & Professional Components & Kits: Indoor/Outdoor Cameras, Locks, Floodlights and Beyond Stay aware of happenings inside and outside with intelligent camera solutions, real-time video, and two-way talk features that are ideal for monitoring pets, little ones, older relatives and unwanted visitors.

Easily Control Your Home Smart Automation: Intelligent Vents, Air Sensors, Switches, Valves and Smart Leak Detectors Transform old, static lamps into innovative, smart lights with LEEDARSON’s newest in-wall smart dimmer switches. Overhaul vents, air sensors and temperature valves to achieve steady comfort zones. Control home atmospheres through voice assistants or phone apps (Alexa, Google Assistant) – while home or away.



To be part of the first-ever virtual CES, register here. We invite you to stop into our virtual booth to learn more about LEEDARSON’s one-stop IoT experience and the connected solutions we design for customers and partners across commercial and smart home spaces. In addition to new offerings, from CES 2021 we’re excited to introduce corporate brand updates. A focal point is a refreshed logo featuring three interconnected circles to represent our core strengths across Smart Living Ecosystems, Smart Management Ecosystems and Global Locations Business Strategy.

Outside of CES 2021, keep an eye on developments at www.leedarson.com, and follow our industry collaborations through initiatives such as Project Connected Home over IP (Project CHIP), where the biggest names in the smart home ecosystem and devices business are aligning on the future direction of the IoT.

About LEEDARSON

LEEDARSON is the IoT powerhouse behind today’s most popular technology brands. As a world-leading ODM, we partner with businesses to help them design, manufacture, test, certify, kit and deliver extraordinary IoT devices and end-to-end IoT services to empower every aspect within living spaces. We apply our honed expertise to help fuel an intelligent world – leveraging multi-protocol standards, platforms and ecosystems to ensure IoT device interoperability. LEEDARSON encourages collaboration for overall industry success, and holds board positions in both the Zigbee Alliance and Z-Wave Alliance. We are also a key participant in the recently announced Project Connected Home over IP initiative, which aims to make connections between smart home products easier for everyone.

Our history is based on excellence in the LED lighting space, and we’re proud to be the #1 exporter of LED products in China. We leverage these accomplishments, innovation know-how, and cooperative spirit to continually broaden our well-regarded IoT portfolio. Today, we are a high-quality, efficient one-stop shop for IoT technologies and services. We pride ourselves on helping organizations develop proven, reliable and interoperable smart products for the home automation, entertainment, security and video surveillance categories. www.leedarson.com, LinkedIn, Twitter: @LeedarsonGroup

