Actian’s Avalanche™ Cloud Data Warehouse Service Tops Key Competitors on Performance and Price

GigaOm benchmark report reveals that Actian’s AvalancheTM data warehouse service is faster, more cost effective than Snowflake, AWS Redshift and others

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Actian, the leader in hybrid cloud data analytics, today announced that its Avalanche™ hybrid cloud data warehouse out-performed, on speed and price-performance, four other leading cloud services, including Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Azure Synapse, and Google BigQuery, in a newly released GigaOm benchmark report. The comprehensive GigaOm Analytic Field Test was derived from the industry standard TPC-H Decision Support Benchmark.





Now more than ever, businesses need modern, scalable architectures and high levels of performance and reliability to provide timely, analytical insights. Hybrid cloud data warehouses, like the Avalanche data warehouse service, provide the elastic scalability organizations need, and at a lower price point, to help meet the demands of running a business and rapid decision making.

The report, High Performance Cloud Data Warehouse Vendor Evaluation, shows that Actian’s Avalanche solution proved to be the industry leader on price and performance against competitors, beating four other vendors in 20 of the 22 queries that comprise the test:

Performance: Avalanche query response times in the 30TB test were overall 8.5 times faster than Snowflake, approximately 1.3 times those of Redshift, 1.5 times those of Synapse, and 7.9 times faster than those of BigQuery in tests of five concurrent users.

Avalanche query response times in the 30TB test were overall 8.5 times faster than Snowflake, approximately 1.3 times those of Redshift, 1.5 times those of Synapse, and 7.9 times faster than those of BigQuery in tests of five concurrent users. Price: The Avalanche service ran the five concurrent user queries roughly 6.4 times more cost effectively than Snowflake, as measured in total cost to complete the benchmark workloads. The Avalanche service further proved 1.4 times better than Redshift, 1.3 times better than Synapse, and 12.4 times better than Google BigQuery in terms of total cost of the benchmark workload across the examined cluster classes.

“Customers need a high-performance analytics solution that is designed to meet their evolving business requirements, at an attractive price-point, as they migrate their data infrastructure to the cloud,” said Emma McGrattan, SVP of Engineering at Actian. “GigaOm’s findings provide empirical proof that Actian’s Avalanche hybrid cloud data warehouse’s superior architecture delivers performance and cost savings that data-driven organizations can bank on for real-time operational insights.”

Known for technology innovation, The AA, the UK’s largest motoring organization, recently selected Actian’s Avalanche hybrid cloud data warehouse for its insurance business as part of its cloud migration strategy. Avalanche’s high performance, scalability, and pay-as-you-go subscription pricing contributed to the decision, and together, Actian will enable The AA to process its data science workloads at lightning speed, effortlessly analyzing operational data in real-time to provide customized services to its members.

“Price and performance are critical points of interest when it comes to selecting an analytics platform, because they ultimately impact total cost of ownership, value, and user satisfaction,” said William McKnight, GigaOm Research Analyst. “Our in-depth analysis reveals Actian’s Avalanche cloud data warehouse service to be the industry leader on this criterion.”

To read the complete benchmark report, please visit https://www.actian.com/resources/gigaom-benchmark-registration/. GigaOm and Actian will host a live webinar on Tuesday, November 10 at 12:00 pm CST to discuss the findings: register here.

