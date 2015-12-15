10Fold Strengthens Leadership Team and Extends Geographic Reach, Adding Strategic Boston Office and Expanding Presence in Austin, Texas

PR Veteran Nina Gill Appointed SVP to Lead East Coast Initiatives, and Caitlin Haskins Promoted to VP to Oversee Austin, Texas Office as Agency Continues to Grow Client Base and Service Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Austin—10Fold, a leading B2B tech communications and content agency, today announced the appointment of Nina Gill as senior vice president overseeing a new office in Boston, and the promotion of Caitlin Haskins to vice president as she expands the company’s presence in Austin, Texas. These strategic additions to its leadership team comes at a pivotal time of significant growth of the agency’s client base and service offerings.

Gill joins 10Fold to expand the agency to be a fully bicoastal company – growing the agency’s customer, talent and partnership base in the region. Having spent most of her career in Boston, Gill has deep relationships with the local tech community, as well as colleges and universities, venture capitalists, PE firms and other marketing services agencies on the East Coast and internationally. In her first 60 days with 10Fold, Gill has already expanded the agency’s relationship with flagship healthcare solutions company, IQVIA.

Haskins began employment with 10Fold in 2013 as an account manager, and gradually earned responsibilities and promotions to this point. With this promotion, Haskins continues to oversee a practice group focused on AI, Big Data, cloud, IoT, mobile and networking companies. In the past year (her first in Austin), Haskins has doubled 10Fold’s Austin team and increased the client base by 25%, despite the unique challenges presented by the global pandemic. In her role as vice president, Haskins will expand the agency’s recognition in the burgeoning Austin tech market and grow the company’s regional presence by hiring and retaining top talent.

In addition to its geographic expansion, 10Fold has also expanded services by partnering with HubSpot to augment demand generation teams and track the impact of the agency’s public relations and social media initiatives to meet sales engagement goals. The agency has had a momentous year of innovation and growth, adding 18 new clients in 2020 and winning six national awards including being recognized by Forbes as a Top Agency in America.

“Despite the challenges associated with 2020, 10Fold’s unique deep-tech expertise, commitment to delivering promised results by our all-star team, and expansion of our services to support sales engagement allowed us to come through the year well positioned for strong growth in 2021,” said Susan Thomas, CEO of 10Fold. “We’re excited to expand our physical presence to the East Coast – allowing us to service more time zones easily and we are honored to add Nina to the team. Her deep roots in technology and her vast network made her an obvious choice. Caitlin’s promotion to vice president is well-deserved recognition for her numerous accomplishments. I could not be happier with her growth as a leader.”

To learn more about 10Fold and join our team of talented B2B tech communications professionals, please visit: https://10fold.com/about-us/join-us/

About 10Fold Communications

10Fold is a leading North American integrated communications agency, designed to create thought leadership and build brand value for deep-technology companies. Among the top eight percent of all public relations agencies in the United States (IBIS Research, 2019), 10Fold headquarters are in San Francisco, with regional offices in Walnut Creek, San Diego, Austin, TX and now Boston MA.

Since 1995, 10Fold has supported nearly 500 complex technology companies in the application development, DevOps, big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, enterprise software, mobile, semiconductor, cloud, networking and storage industries. The agency is honored to have won more than 60 national awards. For more information, visit www.10fold.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Elena Philippou



925-639-0409



ephilippou@10fold.com